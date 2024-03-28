“It’s Jo time” - Fans rooting for ‘Smokin’’ Jo Nattawut’s underdog chances in world title showdown against Tawanchai in Bangkok

Former WMC Muay Thai world champion 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut is ready to bring home his first piece of ONE Championship gold.

Fresh off an edge-of-your-seat thriller with newcomer Luke Lessei, Nattawut is gearing up for an opportunity to claim his first 26 pounds of gold as he meets reigning and defending ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai. The two Thai warriors will co-headline ONE 167 on June 7 — an event that will also feature the return of three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex in the main event.

"Can "Smokin" Jo Nattawut snatch the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title from Tawanchai on June 7 at ONE 167 on Prime Video?"

ONE Championship fans shared their prediction in the comments section on Instagram, many of them believing that Jo Nattawut will leave Bangkok's Impact Arena with ONE gold around his waist.

"Expect nothing but a war. Jo looked great in kickboxing, now he has more weapons. I think this will be one of the biggest challenges for Tawanchai. Love them both. Will likely end in K.O."

Can Jo Nattawut dethrone Tawanchai in the art of eight limbs at ONE 167?

Jo Nattawut has split his time in ONE Championship fairly evenly, alternating between Muay Thai and kickboxing bouts, though his success in the art of eight limbs has been far greater. Thus far, he is 4-1 under the ONE banner with 72 career total victories.

His most recent appearance inside the Circle came against the very man he will challenge on June 7 — Tawanchai. The two went toe-to-toe in a kickboxing clash, with the reigning featherweight Muay Thai world titleholder coming out on top via a unanimous decision. Still, Nattawut's showing was more than deserving of an opportunity to challenge Tawanchai for his belt.

Who comes out on top when two of Thailand's best strikers square off in four-ounce gloves?

ONE 167 will air live and for free on Amazon Prime Video in North America on Friday, June 7.