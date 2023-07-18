"It’s a joke" - Former boxer compares Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury to Rocky Balboa vs. Hulk Hogan

Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury are set to fight in a cross-over boxing event in Saudi Arabia. However, one former boxer does not think of it as a real fight.

Carl Froch, a former World Boxing Council title holder sees the fight as a farse and compares it to an exhibition fight. Although Tyson Fury is still active in the professional circuit and has not retired yet, Froch believes him fighting Ngannou, a fighter with no professional boxing experience is a 'joke.' In a recent interview with talkSPORT, he called out the former Unified heavyweight champion:

"It's not a boxing match, it's an exhibition or entertaining type of fight. It's almost like, what was it, Rocky. I watched Rocky with my kids the other day. So Rocky III he fought Thunderlips didn't he, he fought the wrestler Hulk Hogan. That's what this is, it's a joke."

Take a look at the clip from the interview (Quotes from 1:07 onwards):

"It's a load of rubbish! This is like Rocky III when he fought Hulk Hogan! It's a joke!"



"Frank Warren is a miserable old man! He should be concentrating on the real fights!"



Carl Froch also went on to criticize Fury for not defending his world titles and instead doing a cross-over event. Francis Ngannou, on the other hand, has been calling for this fight to happen even when he was in the UFC. However, it only became a reality after he left the organization.

Francis Ngannou says he still hopes to fight Jon Jones in the future

Jon Jones was supposed to make his highly awaited return to the octagon against Francis Ngannou this year. However, the former UFC heavyweight champion decided to call it quits and left the organization due to payment disputes and vacated the title. After joining the PFL and securing a fight against Tyson Fury, Ngannou told Ariel Helwani that he still hopes to fight Jones someday:

"Well I know it's a fight that can happen if the UFC decide to give that fight to the fans it can happen. That fight is always there and it can always happen, they just have to compromise a little bit."

Take a look at the tweet:

Francis Ngannou still hopes to fight Jon Jones



"I know it's a fight that can happen if the UFC decides to give that fight to the fans... They just have to compromise a little bit."



youtube.com/watch?v=MQ8pXL… Francis Ngannou still hopes to fight Jon Jones"I know it’s a fight that can happen if the UFC decides to give that fight to the fans... They just have to compromise a little bit."

Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones even faced off against each other at PFL 5. The video of the interaction went viral on the internet with fans begging for the fight to happen. Both Jones and Ngannou want the fight, however, since 'The Predator' is now signed with the PFC and UFC fighters are not allowed to fight outside the organization, it will be a tough fight to make.