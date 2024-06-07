“It’s just been a blessing” - Denis Puric admits he will not trade martial arts career for anything

Denis Puric is thankful for the journey that martial arts has taken him on over the years.

Sitting as the No.2 ranked contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division, 'The Bosnian Menace' will step into the Circle on Friday, June 7 for perhaps the biggest fight in his illustrious career when he goes toe-to-toe with 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangon.

The two striking stars will square off in a kickboxing bout that could determine whether or not Puric moves on to face Rodtang for the flyweight Muay Thai crown later on down the line.

But first, the 39-year-old Bosnian-Canadian appeared on the DonttapPodcast to talk about his journey through combat sports and how grateful he is for the opportunity to live a life that most never get to experience.

"It's been a wild ride, to be honest, you know, with this martial arts career because I've been all over, like I've done it all, you know, Taekwondo, kickboxing, Muay Thai Thai, MMA, I've done it all and I don’t think anything else can replace this," Puric said. "it's just been a blessing to have this in my life."

Rodtang looks for his first win of 2024 against Denis Puric at ONE 167

After a rocky start to his ONE Championship run, Denis Puric has looked spectacular, winning three of his last four fights, including a highlight-reel knockout of Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat and a pair of notable wins against Tagir Khalilov and Jacob Smith.

Meanwhile, Rodtang has been sitting on the sidelines since suffering a hand injury near the beginning of the year.

That forced 'The Iron Man' to bow out of a bout with Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa at ONE 165. As it stands, ONE Championship ChaiCEO Chatri Sityodtong is looking to rebook that bout when the promotion heads back to Japan.

But first, Rodtang will have to get through one of the most ferocious strikers in all of ONE Championship.

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.