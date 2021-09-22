"It's just boring" - Brendan Schaub slams the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter

Brendan Schaub was not impressed with the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter, which featured Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega as coaches.

A featherweight title fight between Volkanovski and Ortega will headline the UFC 266 pay-per-view this weekend. While Schaub agrees that both fighters are big draws, he doesn't believe their stint as TUF coaches will have generated any extra pay-per-view buys.

Brendan Schaub, a former TUF contestant, claims to have tried watching the latest season of the show but found it unbearable. According to Schaub, The Ultimate Fighter lost its "rawness" after the 14th season of the show.

While he can't exactly point his fingers at it, Brendan Schaub feels that something has gone wrong with TUF. Schaub recently said on an episode of his Below The Belt podcast:

"It's not that Volkanovski is not a big draw or Brian Ortega. Definitely not. They are both big draws. But to think that The Ultimate Fighter did anything to add fire or fuel to this fight, to get people to buy this pay-per-view, is just idiotic. Nobody's watching that sh*t. Listen, I was on The Ultimate Fighter, I love that show. It gave me my carrier, it gave me my introduction to the public. So I'll always be loyal to The Ultimate Fighter and I tried to watch it and it's painful man. It's just tough to watch. It's just not fun anymore. I don't know what it is what they did. It's just that before, like, I would say before, say, till season 14, there was like this rawness. There's something there where you would gravitate towards the guys and get to know the guys. I don't know, it's just done."

Catch Brendan Schaub's comments on an episode of Below The Belt below:

Brendan Schaub was a TUF finalist

Brendan Schaub was a contestant on the 10th season of The Ultimate Fighter. Schaub faced Demico Rogers on his TUF debut and submitted him via an anaconda choke in the opening round to move on to the quarter-finals.

Schaub then went on to deliver a spectacular second-round KO win over Jon Madsen to reach the semi-finals. He then registered a first-round TKO win over Marcus Jones.

Also Read

In his official UFC debut, Brendan Schaub faced Roy Nelson at The Ultimate Fighter: Heavyweights Finale. Schaub came up short against 'Country Boy', losing the fight via first-round KO.

Follow us for all the latest coverage leading into the UFC 266 card!

Edited by Harvey Leonard