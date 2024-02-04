"It’s just facts” - Terence Crawford calls out fellow mega star for “biggest fight in boxing"

Terence Crawford is yet to give up on his campaign to face Canelo Alvarez in what would be a certified mega-fight.

'Bud' sent shockwaves through to boxing world after his ninth-round TKO victory over Errol Spence Jr last year.

Both welterweights were regarded as top 5-ranked pound-for-pound boxers in the world at the time, and Crawford's flawless performance has him searching for bigger and better challenges.

After making history by becoming the first male boxer to become an undisputed champion in two weight classes, 'Bud' turned his attention to a potential bout with Alvarez.

The Mexican dismissed the idea of them clashing in the ring, but his lack of interest has not deterred the former undisputed welterweight champion, who took to X and wrote this:

"Terence Crawford vs Canelo Alvarez is the biggest fight in boxing right now. Like it or not it’s just facts."

It is currently unclear whether or not Terence Crawford will face Errol Spence Jr. next. Several weeks after suffering the first loss of his career, 'The Truth' activated the rematch clause in his fight contract with 'Bud'.

However, Spence Jr. recently had cataract surgery, leading to speculation that their much anticipated rematch may not materialize.

Terence Crawford won't be intimidated by Canelo Alvarez's power, says Teddy Atlas

Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez could be headed for a collision course in 2024, with 'Bud' eager to conquer as many weight divisions as possible.

The Mexican currently competes at super middleweight (168 pounds), three weight divisions higher than Crawford, who competes at welterweight (147 pounds). Whilst some may believe that Alvarez will be too big for the former undisputed welterweight champion, Teddy Atlas, does not.

The renowned boxing coach regards 'Bud' as having one of the best fighting IQs in boxing, and believes he would be more than capable of taking on the challenge of competing against Alvarez.

During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, Atlas broke down the potential matchup, saying this:

"He's the most composed guy, you don't think he'd be prepared [for the power]? You think it will be a shock to him? You think he'll be, 'Oh my God I didn't realize what I was getting myself into!' That ain't happening with Crawford."

He continued:

"He knows exactly what he's getting himself in to, and why. He's the one looking for it. He doesn't have anybody with a gun behind him saying, 'You've gotta go do this.' He's the one... It's a tremendous challenge, because Canelo Alvarez is a tremendous fighter."

