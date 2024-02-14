"It's just going to his head" - Alexander Volkanovski explains why Ilia Topuria's bold trash-talking could backfire at UFC 298 

Alexander Volkanovski is set to defend his featherweight title for the sixth time when he faces Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 this weekend. The long-time featherweight champion recently revealed that he believes the title opportunity is getting to the head of his opponent, who has expressed plenty of confidence that he will become just the fifth champion in the division's history.

Speaking to Kevin Iole, 'The Great' stated:

"I'm not angry at the fact that he's doing it, but my competitiveness and just how I am, it annoys me to where I have always believed in earning things and not letting things be given to you. He hasn't earned his hype, he hasn't earned any of that. The way he's talking, he hasn't earned any of it. So as a competitor, that's just not how I roll and that just makes me more confident in what I'm going to do."

Volkanovski noted that he is unconcerned with how good Topuria looks in the gym before adding:

"I think [he] just lives a totally different lifestyle to me and that ain't going to be enough. That's why I am going to go out there and show him what's up and then walk through this guy. I don't hate the guy. Maybe it's just going to his head. He's probably a good kid, but if he wants to be a great champion one day, he needs me to do what I'm going to do this weekend. Maybe then he'll bounce back in a very positive way."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments on Ilia Topuria's trash-talk below (starting at the 3:15 mark):

Volkanovski added that Topuria's recent victories over Bryce Mitchell and Josh Emmett did not show him anything to make him think his opponent would be an elite featherweight. He did, however, note that he believes the No.3-ranked featherweight is a dangerous opponent.

Ilia Topuria reveals lofty expectations for Alexander Volkanovski bout

Alexander Volkanovski has never been defeated at featherweight in his mixed martial arts career. Despite this, Ilia Topuria has exuded plenty of confidence heading into their UFC 298 title bout. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, the No.3-ranked featherweight revealed that he does not expect much of a challenge, stating:

"He's saying a lot of bulls**t. 'There is levels. I have this and I have that'. Yes, you're right. There are levels. There are levels then there is me. I'm going to show him where the levels are. I'm going to dominate him everywhere. I'm going to make him look like a punching bag. You will see. I will be dancing February 17th... You are talking to the best fighter in the world right now. I'm the best fighter in the world."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments on his upcoming bout against Alexander Volkanovski below:

While Volkanovski is making a quick turnaround after suffering a tough loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 294, he remains as tough of a challenge as any fighter. He will look to defend his title for the sixth time, which would put him one short of Jose Aldo's divisional record of seven title defenses.