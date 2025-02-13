“It’s just him and me” - Dagi Arslanaliev unbothered by Roberto Soldic’s massive fan base ahead of ONE 171 showdown in Qatar

30-year-old knockout sensation Dagi Arslanaliev of Turkey is heading into one of the most significant fights of his young career.

The former lightweight standout is set to face welterweight star 'Robocop' Roberto Soldic of Croatia next week, and his opponent carries a notorious reputation as one of the most dangerous fighters on the planet.

Despite Soldic's knockout pedigree, however, Dagi remains unfazed and is confident he can take the victory.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Dagi says he's blocking out all the noise and looking forward to getting a big win.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 30-year-old said:

"It doesn’t matter what weight he’s at. When we step into the cage, it’s just him and me. His supporters and mine stay outside."

Arslanaliev is set to face Soldic in a three-round welterweight MMA contest.

The two lock horns at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, next Thursday, February 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and for free on watch.onefc.com.

Dagi Arslanaliev plans to take Roberto Soldic into deep water at ONE 171: "It would be better"

30-year-old Dagi Arslanaliev has a sound game plan in mind when he goes up against dangerous Croatian 'Robocop' Roberto Soldic at ONE 171: Qatar next week.

The Turkish star believes he needs to push the pace against Soldic and drag him late into the fight.

He told ONE Championship:

"For me, it would be better to take the fight to the later rounds. That way, when my opponent tires, I can show something special to the audience."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Dagi Arslanaliev's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.