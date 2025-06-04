“It’s just a number” - Turkish mauler Dzhabir Dzhabrailov not focusing too much on preserving undefeated record

20-year-old Turkish mixed martial arts sensation Dzhabir Dzhabrailov couldn't care less about his perfect professional record. All he wants to do is to delight the fans in attendance and announce his arrival on ONE Championship's global stage.

Ahead of his U.S. primetime debut this weekend, Dzhabrailov says a fighter's undefeated record is fleeting. What matters is the show he puts on in the ring.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Dzhabrailov talked about his unblemished record and what it means to him.

The Team Amir representative told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"I don’t focus on my record or the zero in the defeats column. It’s just a number. A fighter’s level isn’t defined by that zero."

Turkish upstart Dzhabir Dzhabrailov is looking for his third straight win when he debuts on the ONE Championship main roster against veteran Argentinian fighter Nicolas Vigna in a three-round lightweight MMA bout.

The two do battle at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime this Friday, June 6, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Dzhabir Dzhabrailov confident he beats Nicolas Vigna because he wants it more: "He doesn’t need it like I do"

Dzhabir Dzhabrailov doesn't just want to win this Friday at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video, the 20-year-old Turkish star says he needs to.

He told ONE Championship ahead of the fight:

"He doesn’t need it like I do. I’m ready to knock down anyone standing in my way. I’m 100 percent prepared for this clash."

