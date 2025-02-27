“It’s just perfect” - Kade Ruotolo says ONE Championship’s submission grappling ruleset is the best in the business

Submission grappling has certainly gone mainstream in recent years, with more organizations putting the spotlight on the sport.

Ad

However, as far as Kade Ruotolo is concerned, ONE Championship does it best with its innovative ruleset, which promotes non-stop action by showcasing the true essence of the all-grappling art.

In an earlier interview with The Bangkok Post, Ruotolo shared how honored he is to share his talents on the home of martial arts' global stage.

The reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion shared:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Absolutely. I believe. No-brainer. I don’t think there’s a platform with the ruleset like ONE. For my brother and I, it’s just perfect. It’s exactly where we want to be, and just couldn’t be more thankful and happy to be here."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Submission grappling in ONE Championship consists of one 10-minute round. If there are no submissions once the time expires, judges score the bout to the grappler with the most catches (legitimate submission attempts).

Since aggression is heavily rewarded, athletes refrain from stalling and truly go all-out to secure victory.

Meanwhile, ONE has already produced spectacular submission grappling matches over the years. At the forefront of it all, of course, are the Ruotolo twins Kade and Tye, who both went on to capture 26 pounds of gold in their respective divisions.

Ad

Ad

What's next for Tye and Kade Ruotolo?

Kade Ruotolo recently collected his third straight victory in mixed martial arts, keeping his streak of first-round submission wins by beating Nicolas Vigna at ONE 171: Qatar.

The youngest ADCC world champion made it clear that he'll perform his duties as ONE lightweight submission grappling king and defend his belt against all challengers.

So far, the 22-year-old has defended his belt three times and is awaiting the next worthy challenger.

Ad

Ad

Tye Ruotolo, on the other hand, is booked for his second welterweight submission grappling world title defense against Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The full event will air live in US primetime on May 2, free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.