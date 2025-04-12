“It’s just my personality” - Nutritionist Peter Miller reveals why ONE Championship stars have grown fond of him

Nutritionist Peter Miller talked about the trust he's earned with ONE Championship fighters.

Earlier this month, Regian Eersel became the latest fighter to vacate his world title for missing weight and/or failing his hydration test. The former lightweight kickboxing king plans to hire a nutritionist for his next fight.

Peter Miller, a nutritionist who works with several ONE Championship fighters, recently did an interview with the South China Morning Post and had this to say about why athletes trust him:

"I think it’s just my personality makes it easy to get along with people and trust me. I think it’s just building that trust with the fighter and they go “well, I’m working with Pete, I know that that whatever we do is confidential.”

Miller followed up by saying:

"I think it’s kind of a testament to our work that they kind of have that trust in me where they’re not going to go “oh yeah, Pete’s gonna be with Jon and then he’s gonna go and tell Nico or Liam this.”

Regian Eersel went on to defeat Alexis Nicolas in their trilogy bout at ONE Fight Night 30. 'The Immortal' was forced to vacate his lightweight kickboxing title but remains the promotion's lightweight Muay Thai world champion.

Watch Peter Miller's interview with the South China Morning Post below:

Regian Eersel joins Rodtang and Superlek as ONE Championship strikers to lose titles on the scales

Regian Eersel isn't the only ONE Championship superstar to lose his world title on weigh-in day over the last six months.

In November 2024, Rodtang vacated his flyweight Muay Thai world title for the same reason. He later defeated Jacob Smith by unanimous decision, leaving the division without a champion.

Another example took place last month at ONE 172. Superlek missed weight and failed his hydration test, forcing him to vacate his bantamweight Muay Thai world title. 'The Kicking Machine' went on to suffer a loss against interim title holder Nabil Anane, who wasn't awarded the undisputed gold.

Nearly a year ago, Smilla Sundell missed weight and was forced to vacate her women's strawweight Muay Thai world title.

