"It's kinda a sad thing" - Paul Hughes unfazed by Conor McGregor’s jab at his Northern Irish heritage in scathing post

Paul Hughes has come under fire from Conor McGregor in a shocking turn of events, given the solidarity they displayed several months ago. Hughes faced Usman Nurmagomedov at PFL Dubai on Jan. 25, and ahead of the bout, there were talks about McGregor featuring in his corner.

'The Notorious' has an infamous rivalry with Nurmagomedov's older cousin, Khabib Nurmagomeodov. The PFL clash between the younger pairing was dubbed as Ireland vs. Dagestan 2.

But McGregor's sexual assault case, which took place in 2024, saw the idea of him cornering 'Big News' fizzle out. Following Hughes' narrow loss to Nurmagomedov, the Northern Irishman could be heard telling Khabib that he was "his own man", implying that did not align with McGregor's ideals.

The PFL star's comments did not sit well with the Dublin native, who took aim at Hughes' Northern Irish heritage. The conflict between the Irish and the Northern Irish, largely known as 'The Troubles,' went on from 1968 until 1998. The topic is still immensely sensitive, and McGregor's comments have caused a massive stir in the region.

During his recent appearance on the Ariel Helwani Show, 'Big News' addressed the former UFC champion's comments about his heritage, saying this:

"I wasn't offended at all. A lot of people in Ireland, especially in the North of Ireland, couldn't be any more deeply offended by the things he said. I'm not actually offended... It just seems like it's another day in his life... I don't hold weight to his opinion anymore as to these sorts of things. It's kinda a sad thing to say that, but that's actually just a reality of how I felt."

Khabib Nurmagomedov invites Paul Hughes to Dagestan

Paul Hughes pushed Usman Nurmagomedov to the brink when they clashed at PFL Dubai. The Dagestani champion maintained his undefeated record, but the bout was, without a doubt, the toughest of his career to date.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's pre-fight comments about the lack of quality fighters hailing from Ireland, compared to Dagestan, stoked the flames of the rivalry between the two nations.

But following the event, he took to X and invited 'Big News' to Dagestan, writing this:

"Thank you for the fight @paulhughesmma and for the experience. I invite you and your whole team and family to Dagestan, any time you want, believe me you will like it and your arrival will serve as a good example for many young generations."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's invitation to Paul Hughes below:

