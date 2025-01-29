Paul Hughes has issued a response to Conor McGregor's attack on his Irish identity. The massive U-turn in the pair's relationship comes after recent footage of the post-fight moments of Hughes' failed attempt to capture Bellator lightweight gold from Usman Nurmagomedov.

While in the cage, he spoke to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a complimentary fashion before explicitly describing himself as different from McGregor. Upon catching wind of Hughes' words, McGregor unloaded on his fellow countryman on social media in since-deleted tweets.

Now, Hughes has reacted to the venom from McGregor:

"@TheNotoriousMMA always said u were the GOAT, payed homage at every opportunity. But coming at my Irish identity just shows where your head is at."

While Hughes expressed disappointment over McGregor's reaction to his newfound friendliness with Khabib, it shouldn't come as too great a surprise. McGregor has a well-known feud with 'The Eagle', among the most bitter in MMA history in fact.

It first began when Khabib reacted violently to disrespectful comments made about him by one of the Irishman's then closest friends, Artem Lobov, an Irish-Russian MMA fighter. Khabib confronted him at a fighter hotel ahead of UFC 223, an event they were both scheduled to compete at.

During the confrontation, Khabib slapped Lobov, infuriating McGregor. In retaliation, McGregor rounded up his entourage and flew from Dublin, Ireland to Brooklyn, New York, United States. Upon his arrival, he attacked a bus carrying UFC 223 fighters after their media day interviews.

Thereafter, Khabib and McGregor were booked for a UFC 229 clash, which featured a bitter buildup with McGregor frequently crossing the line with his trash talk. The actual fight was a one-sided submission loss for McGregor, which was briefly overshadowed by the post-fight brawl sparked by Khabib.

Tensions have remained high since, with McGregor continuing to express his hatred for his rival at various moments.

Paul Hughes was at the center of a Dagestan vs. Ireland feud

Ahead of Paul Hughes' Bellator lightweight title fight with Usman Nurmagomedov at PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai, a debate was sparked by Khabib Nurmagomedov, who compared Ireland's MMA scene unfavorably to Dagestan's.

In response to the statement, Hughes mocked 'The Eagle':

"Conor made you famous."

The notion that McGregor made Khabib famous is one that's been repeated countless times on social media, and it is one that Hughes resorted to. However, their relationship has since taken on a more respectful tone.

