"It's called a Fulcrum Choke" - Joe Rogan breaks down Khabib Nurmagomedov's submission of Conor McGregor at UFC 229

Khabib Nurmagomedov's victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 229 was one of the most significant events in the history of MMA. The night saw a huge post-fight brawl unravel in the aftermath of Nurmagomedov's victory. Incidentally, McGregor's career has gone downhill after that loss. He hasn't won a single fight at lightweight since the loss to Khabib.

UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan spoke to comedian Yannis Pappas about the technique Khabib used to submit Conor McGregor on the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. MMA Sound reuploaded a clip of the podcast to their YouTube channel where Rogan said:

"That thing he [Khabib] did to Conor was so nasty, too, because he wasn't even under the chin. It's called a fulcrum choke. Dean Lister explained it. After the fight was over, he did a thing on his Instagram page where he explained the technique. It's not a move that I've ever used."

Explaining how Khabib Nurmagomedov exercised the fulcrum choke, Rogan said:

"Khabib is going across the jaw and then he's putting his forearm behind your back. So as he's gripping, he's got your head wrapped up in his arm and this (the forearm) pressing against your back and he uses that as a lever. So he's using the elbow as a fulcrum to crank your neck and you see Conor at the end of the fight."

Listen to the excerpt here:

Watch Dean Lister explain the fulcrum choke below:

Conor McGregor deleted the tweet sending condolences to Khabib Nurmagomedov's father

Conor McGregor is not taking lightly to Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments after his loss to Dustin Poirier and has gone after the Dagestani fighter's late father. McGregor deleted the tweet where he sent his condolences to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov after his unfortunate demise due to COVID-related complications.

The tweet from Conor sending his condolences to Abdulmanap last year has just been deleted in the last hour: pic.twitter.com/2aoRFUAPSr — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) July 27, 2021

However, things only got worse as he posted and deleted a tweet where he made fun of the passing of Khabib's father. He did delete the tweet along with several others, but the fact that he posted them has alienated large parts of his fanbase. It will be interesting to see what direction Conor McGregor's career takes after recovering from his injury.

