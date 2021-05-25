"It's like a Black Mirror episode" - Dan Hardy gives his take on the rise of Jake Paul

Jake Paul's name continues to circulate through MMA media. This time, former UFC welterweight turned analyst Dan Hardy has spoken out about the YouTuber turned boxer.

However, Hardy has not called for his own fight with Paul, nor has he lashed out at him for the ignorant comments made on social media. Hardy states that Jake Paul's popularity serves as a reflection of the wants and needs of the modern day consumer.

Dan Hardy discusses the impact of Jake Paul

Hardy recently featured on the 'Real Quick With Mike Swick Podcast', where he discussed the huge amount of publicity Jake Paul has been generating since transitioning over to MMA.

Hardy had the following to say:

"It's a weird phenomenon. Sometimes these things happen and they kind of turn a mirror on society and what we're hungry for. Sometimes it can be quite surreal. It's a bit like an episode of Black Mirror... Like people are more interested in celebrities. They're more interested in celebrities fighting. What's more important, the fighting ability or the fame of the person. Currently it's the fame of the person."

On the topic of Jake Paul himself, Hardy also stated that:

"I mean Jake Paul's achieved a lot without boxing skills.. But he also knows he's quite calculated in what he's doing.... Ben Askren, great in MMA. But in boxing he was never going to be any use to anybody. Tyron Woodley's calling him out. He's not even sniffed at Tyron Woodley, not even a mention. He's out of contract, he's around the same weight and he's a deadly puncher. There's no way Jake Paul would take that fight. But he'll pick on Cody Garbrandt who's like 5'7 and 135 pounds."

Whilst the antics of people like Jake Paul do make a mockery of the sport at times, Hardy does state that most fighters are looking to achieve something. Whether that be athletic prowess or financial stability, it is their own right to do so.

"The whole thing's a circus. But at the same time, not only has it turned a mirror on us as a society and what we have an appetite for, it's also turned a mirror on how much can be made and where that money's going...I mean at the end of the day, we are prize fighters and we should go where the prize to be the UFC world title or the zero's on the end of your cheque, it's one or the other."