"It's like a carbon copy of yourself" - Tye Ruotolo says daily grind alongside twin brother Kade took them to the top in BJJ

Tye Ruotolo is forever grateful to have his twin brother Kade, as they can compete alongside each other in the ever-evolving world of submission grappling.

The pair rose through the ranks together since they were kids and over the past decade, they have continued to claim every imaginable accolade there is in the sport.

In recent years, the Atos representatives, both of whom train under legendary BJJ athlete and coach Andre Galvao, have taken their success to the global stage of ONE Championship. As expected, they've lived up to the hype.

Combined, Tye Ruotolo and Kade account for a perfect 10-0 slate at the world's largest martial arts organization, with decisive victories over MMA world champions Shinya Aoki, Marat Gafurov, and Reinier de Ridder alongside hard-earned triumphs against Tommy Langaker, Matheus Gabriel, and Uali Kurzhev.

Looking back at their formative years and the success they enjoy today during a recent chat with The Shintaro Higashi Show, Tye Ruotolo said:

"Having a twin brother, it's like a carbon copy of yourself, you know. So really it's for clothes and everything else, everything makes sense. That's pretty sure, definitely, is the reason why we're as far as we're at today, you know, as far as our competition and everything, it's because of that. Every single day, we've been working together perfecting our styles."

Watch the full interview here:

Tye Ruotolo and Kade look to extend their winning streaks on April 5

Tye Ruotolo returns to action for the first time since he claimed the ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship gold against Magomed Abdulkadirov at ONE Fight Night 16 in November last year.

The 21-year-old sensation puts his gold on the line against Australian BJJ standout and debutant Izaak Michell at ONE Fight Night 21 this week.

Meanwhile, Kade — the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion — goes up against another promotional newcomer, Francisco Lo, in a 180-pound catchweight contest.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 21 card live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 5.

