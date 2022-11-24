ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong has been hyping up the return of Brandon Vera. At ONE 164, the former heavyweight world champion will step back into the circle with a point to prove and a foe to conquer.

On a huge weekend where ONE returns to Manila, Philippines, Vera will fight where he has had the most success. After losing back-to-back fights, ‘The Truth’ has taken over a year and a half out, putting a lot of questions into the air ahead of his comeback.

Chatri Sityodtong has alluded to a lot of these narratives whilst giving Vera credit for accepting this upcoming fight with Amir Aliakbari. In an interview with CNN Sports Desk, the ONE Championship CEO said:

“The haters say Brandon is done; his time in the sunshine is over. Brandon wants to prove otherwise, he's taking on a very tough opponent, a KO artist, a wrestler. And if Brandon can come out shining, he's very much back into the title conversation.”

Sidyotong added:

"So the stakes are very, very high. Of course, if he loses in spectacular fashion, then the question really is, you know, have the best days of Brandon Vera gone by? That's the real question that we want to see right now and Filipino fans are going to be rooting for him. No doubt.”

“Amir Aliakbari comes to bang” – ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong sees a tough test for Brandon Vera

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong is dialing up the excitement for the clash between Brandon Vera and Amir Aliakbari at ONE 164. The two heavyweights will meet at the Mall Of Asia Arena in Manila on December 3.

Previewing ONE’s return to the Philippines, the ONE Championship CEO appeared on the CNN Sports Desk to talk about Brandon Vera’s return as well as the other huge fights coming up that weekend:

"Amir Aliakbari comes to bang. He's obviously a world championship wrestler, having won the world championship in wrestling but he's also a dangerous KO striker, a heavyweight KO fighter. This is something every Filipino is going to love."

After losing back-to-back fights, Brandon Vera will have a big statement to make on his return. His opponent Amir Aliakbari isn’t going to be intimidated by the Filipino crowd that's sure to be loud and abrasive.

The Iranian-born fighter has got international wrestling pedigree as a gold medalist at world wrestling championships.

Vera is a Filipino-American fighter and will have the audience in Manila on his side during this fight. Sityodtong added:

"Brandon undoubtedly has the hearts and minds of every Filipino fan in the whole entire country and around the world, actually. He loves the Philippines. He represents the Philippines in such an incredible, honorable way."

