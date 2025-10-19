“It’s all the same for me” - Nico Carrillo ready for all-out war or tactical battle with Luke Lessei

27-year-old Scottish firecracker ‘King of the North’ Nico Carrillo is making his highly anticipated return to the ONE Championship ring early next month, and he can’t wait to put on a show for his fans.

Since moving up to featherweight, Carrillo has experienced renewed vigor, turning in a blistering second-round knockout of Thai icon ‘Killer Kid’ Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30 last April.

Now, the Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy athlete is getting ready to make his way back to the world’s largest organization, still full of confidence.

‘King of the North’ told South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

“I also think if you want to come fight me as well, it’s up to you, but it’s all the same for me. It doesn’t really matter who wants to fight me. I will have planned for the fight and by fight night, I’ll just be putting what I’ve worked on together.”

This is Carrillo’s open invitation to his next opponent to come trade with him in the middle of the ring. The 27-year-old says that no matter what style his foe brings to the table, he’ll be ready.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see Nico Carrillo back in action in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Nico Carrillo set to face American stylist Luke Lessei at ONE Fight Night 37 on Prime Video

‘King of the North’ Nico Carrillo of Scotland is set to lock horns with American star ‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei in a three-round featherweight Muay Thai banger.

The two throw down at ONE Fight Night 37: Kryklia vs. Agdeve on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Nov. 7 from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

