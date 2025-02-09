"It's Moicano" - Fans play guessing game as Paddy Pimblett teases next fight

Paddy Pimblett hasn't set foot inside the octagon since July 27, 2024. However, a recent clip of him during grappling training has emerged, and 'The Baddy' can be seen discussing an upcoming opponent that he has yet to announce. Naturally, this drew fan attention.

Unfortunately, Pimblett was scarce on details, not even disclosing when said fight will take place. Regardless, Pimblett claimed that all he was waiting for was the UFC's official announcement of his bout and that, for the time being, he's focused on improving his fitness levels.

"Now lad, the week's all about training. Spar Tuesday, Thursday. Gonna rip pads with Chris. Try and get Tuesday, Thursday in with Chris. Have to get a few runs in. Get the fitness back up, get the weight back down. Getting ready for a fight. Obviously everyone doesn't even know it still, but I've got an opponent, so it just needs to get announced."

Fans on X wasted no time in forming a thread under the post sharing the clip, discussing Pimblett's possible opposition upon his return to the octagon. One fan suggested controversial influencer boxing star Jake Paul as a jaw-dropping and impossible option, due in no small part to his PFL loyalties.

"Paddy: breathes, UFC fans: WHO IS IT?! Imagine it's Jake Paul just to break the internet"

Some, though, suggested the powerful but struggling Jalin Turner.

"I think it's Jalin Turner"

Meanwhile, one fan hoped to see entertaining lightweight star Michael Chandler face 'The Baddy'.

"I'm really hoping it's Chandler"

Another fan suggested Renato Moicano, the mouthy Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist with whom Pimblett has been feuding for some time now.

"It's Moicano. The Son of a B*tch did it"

While a Moicano bout is sensible, it would mark a somewhat quick turnaround for the Brazilian, who just lost to Islam Makhachev via first-round submission at UFC 311, which drew Pimblett's criticism.

Paddy Pimblett is unbeaten in the UFC

Despite being in the UFC since 2021, Paddy Pimblett only recently entered ranked territory with a first-round submission win over Bobby Green. The win leaves him on an exceptional run of six consecutive victories in the promotion.

Furthermore, Pimblett has finished four of his six foes, with only former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson and Jared Gordon, the latter of whom some felt actually beat Pimblett in their matchup, surviving to see the final bell.

