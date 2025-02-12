"It's a money fight" - Fans react to Michael Chandler addressing potential Paddy Pimblett fight with "can you imagine???" query 

Michael Chandler's idea of a fight with Paddy Pimblett has sparked uproar among MMA fans worldwide. Many criticized Chandler's recent octagon appearances, claiming that Pimblett would easily defeat the American.

Chandler's recent octagon appearances hasn't gone according to plan as he suffered four losses in his last five outings. The former Bellator champion will look to get on the winning side and has discussed a potential matchup with Pimblett in his latest X post writing:

''Y’all are funny. Fighting Patty Pimblett is a scary fight. Just joking. Can you imagine???''

Expand Tweet

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans soon rushed to the comment section to share the reactions.

One fan wrote:

''I’d be curious to see how it plays out. It’s a money fight. True test for the baddy''

Expand Tweet

Another one stated:

''To be fair, Paddy has more UFC wins than you, and the same amount of ranked wins if you don’t include washed Tony.''

Other fans wrote:

''You suck lol, only thing you have going for you is cardio and pressure lol. Your stand up is trash and your wrestling is horrendous. Remember your dumba*s running from Oliveira.''

''Just want to see you win one, bruh. For real. You merced Hooker and got everyone excited. Nearly finished Oliveira. Acceptable loss. Highlighted on Ferguson. But then you started getting into these dog fights with the top 5ers. No bueno, hombre. Fight smarter. Save the noggin.''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @MikeChandlerMMA on X]

In his last octagon outing at UFC 309, Chandler took on former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in a rematch and suffered an unanimous decision loss. Following his defeat, the 38-year-old called out Conor McGregor as the two were previously scheduled to face each other at UFC 303.

Meanwhile, Pimblett is undefeated in the promotion and secured a first-round submission victory against King Green at UFC 304.

Paddy Pimblett wants to feature on UFC 314 PPV card

Paddy Pimblett is hoping to return to octagon on the Miami card this April at UFC 314.

In a recent episode of Liverpool F.C.'s Blood Red podcast, Pimblett expressed his desire to fight in Miami and then in Abu Dhabi, saying:

''I always tell people not to take notice of any of them stupid Twitter pages, they just talk absolute pony. They just do anything for clicks. But I’m hoping to fight on UFC 314. Miami. Never been to Miami so I’m hoping to fight on that, that’s my plan...I want to fight in Miami, then Abu Dhabi in October."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (41:35):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.