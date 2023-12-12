“It’s all about being a Muslim” - Belal Muhammad talks overcoming rivalry with Khamzat Chimaev due to shared concern for Palestinians

Belal Muhammad and Khamzat Chimaev's shared love for Palestine has transformed their relationship from fierce UFC rivals to close friends.

Muhammad belongs to the Palestinian-American community and has always been vocal in his support for the nation. He carries the Palestinian flag into the octagon and often wraps it around his shoulders in post-fight interviews throughout his career.

Amidst the heightened tensions between Israel and Hamas in October, Muhammad continued to stand in solidarity with Palestinians. 'Remember The Name' recognized Chimaev among other influential figures in the MMA community who publicly backed Palestine, fostering the bond that grew into their friendship.

During a recent interview with the MMA Junkie, Muhammad stated:

"For me, it was obviously huge that he was posting about Palestine. That’s my brother now. Like, if you’re supporting my people, we’re one. It’s all about being a Muslim and when one Muslim’s in pain, one Muslim’s hurting, you should be feeling the same pain, feeling the same hurt. I feel like we’ve got connected off of that."

Before UFC 294 in October, Muhammad and Chimaev posted pictures on Instagram together, holding a Palestinian flag.

Belal Muhammad throws verbal punches, targets Leon Edwards and Colby Covington

Belal Muhammad continues his sustained critique leading up to the UFC 296 headliner between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington on social media.

Muhammad recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and addressed the two athletes' lack of activity inside the octagon. 'Remember The Name' highlighted that both the welterweight champion and Covington have participated in merely four and two UFC fights since 2021, contrasting it with his frequency of appearances in the octagon:

"Two most inactive bums in welterweight. Leon’s fought 4 times since 2021 Colby’s fought twice and ..I fought 7 times..."

Check out Muhammad's post below:

Belal Muhammad is currently on a 10-fight undefeated streak in the UFC, securing victories against notable opponents such as Sean Brady, Demian Maia, Vicente Luque, and Stephen Thompson. He is coming off a unanimous decision victory against Gilbert Burns in their five-round contest at UFC 288 back in May.