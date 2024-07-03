“It’s never a dull moment” - Boucher Ketchup brings extra hype in a clash with ‘Reug Reug’

ONE Championship-debuting fighter Boucher Ketchup vows to bring the heat as he always does in his all-Senegalese heavyweight kickboxing clash against Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane this week in Thailand.

The two heavyweight fighters collide at ONE Fight Night 23: Ok vs. Rasulov on Prime Video on July 5 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. It is part of an 11-fight offering, which will be available live and for free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Boucher Ketchup shared what fans can expect from him come fight night, saying:

"I'm known in Senegal for the electrifying atmosphere I bring to combat sports, from the press to face-off until the arena. It's never a dull moment when [I'm] around!"

Boucher Ketchup comes into ONE Fight Night 23 with an element of surprise, something he said he looks to capitalize on to come up with a knockout victory.

Meanwhile, 'Reug Reug' returns to action nearly a year since his last match, where he outlasted BJJ legend Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida for a unanimous decision victory in an MMA clash in August 2023. The win was his third staright.

Boucher Ketchup clash marks first kickboxing match of 'Reug Reug'

Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane's scheduled showdown against Boucher Ketchup at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video on July 5 in Thailand will mark his first kickboxing match, and he has expressed excitement over it.

The 32-year-old Senegalese fighter took to Instagram to hype up the showdown while also sending a warning that he sees himself winning a world title belt in the sport at some point.

'Reug Reug' wrote on the comments section of the fight poster shared by his opponent on Instagram:

"Let's gooo!!!! The future champ is coming to Bangkok!! See you this weekend"

'Reug Reug' is excited.

'Reug Reug' made his promotional debut in January 2021 and has won five of his first six matches, including the last three, all in MMA. He hopes to translate the same success he has been having in the multifaceted sport as he also dips his hands in kickboxing.

