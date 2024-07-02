'Reug Reug'-Boucher Ketchup heavyweight kickboxing tilt locked in for ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5

A kickboxing battle between two Senegalese heavyweights, 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane and Boucher Ketchup, has been added to ONE Fight Night 23. Set to emanate live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on July 5, this stand-up war should be one that wouldn't need the full three rounds as both men love nothing but a knockout.

Though the debuting superstar might lack the big stage experience, he does possess a strong striking arsenal that could put the heavyweight MMA favorite in trouble when they trade leather in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 34-year-old has been long calling for a shot at Kane after seeing the latter evolve into one of the biggest superstars, and now he'll have the chance to duke it out against the 971 MMA and Black Panther Sports athlete on the largest stage of martial arts.

On 'Reug Reug's' end, the Senegalese slugger is more than ready to do what he does best when he returns for his first fight of the year at ONE Fight Night 23.

The 32-year-old behemoth is on an impressive 5-1 roll under the ONE banner with three back-to-back wins against Batradz Gazzaev, Jasur Mirzamukhamedov, and Marcus Almeida heading into this showdown.

Equipped with a well-rounded game, 'Reug Reug,' slated to challenge three-division ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin for the ONE heavyweight MMA world title on Nov. 8 at ONE 169: Atlanta, wouldn't mind slugging it out on the canvas or relying on his dazzling striking to separate Ketchup from his senses.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 23 card live in U.S. primetime for free on July 5.

ONE Fight Night 23 full card:

Ok Rae Yoon vs Alibeg Rasulov (ONE interim lightweight MMA world championship)

Tye Ruotolo vs Jozef Chen (Submission grappling - 186-pounds)

Nico Carrillo vs Saemapetch Fairtex (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

Kang Ji Won vs Kirill Grishenko (MMA - heavyweight)

Luke Lessei vs Bampara Kouyate (Muay Thai - featherweight)

Oumar Kane vs Boucher Ketchup (Kickboxing - heavyweight)

Tatsumitsu Wada vs Xie Wei (MMA - flyweight)

Ali Saldoev vs Black Panther (Muay Thai - flyweight)

Hiroba Minowa vs Jeremy Miado (MMA - strawweight)

Aliff Sor Dechapan vs Ellis Badr Barboza (Muay Thai - strawweight)

Alexey Balyko vs Stefan Korodi (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

