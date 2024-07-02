“Watch me as I do it” - Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane plans to make history against Anatoly Malykhin at ONE 169: Atlanta

Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane is ready to stamp his name on history.

The Senegalese wrestling machine has a shot at gold when he challenges Anatoly Malykhin for the ONE heavyweight MMA world title at ONE 169: Atlanta on Nov. 8 at State Farm Arena.

Kane is considered one of the most formidable heavyweight fighters on the planet, and he believes Atlanta would be the place where he would conquer ONE Championship's dangerous heavyweight landscape.

Taking to Instagram, 'Reug Reug' detailed his motivation ahead of the biggest fight of his career.

"They keep telling me what I can't do, they keep telling me what the other guy did 🤷‍♂️. They don't realize they don't know me! 250,000 people paved the streets for me in December, when I return it will be a nation 🌍."

Kane added:

"300,000 people lined a beach to support my homecoming. 70,000 people sat in an arena 🏟 and watched me become one of the greatest wrestlers in Senegalese history 🤼‍♂️. Don't tell me what I can't do, watch me as I do it."

'Reug Reug' has been on a solid run of form since he arrived in ONE Championship in 2021.

Kane is 5-1 in the promotion and is riding a three-fight winning streak that saw him assert his dominance over Batradz Gazzaev, Jasur Mirzamukhamedov, and BJJ legend Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida.

'Reug Reug' promises ultimate violence against Anatoly Malykhin in Atlanta

Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane is now on the precipice of the ONE heavyweight MMA world title, and he promised to unleash unholy amounts of punishment once he's locked inside the Circle with Anatoly Malykhin.

In an Instagram post, Kane said he'll take out the reigning three-division world champion and cement his place among the pantheon of world champions.

"🇸🇳 From a wild swinging wrestler to an absolute killer! The first African ONE HW champion will be crowned on US soil in November! I'm about to take out a Russian 🇷🇺💥," wrote Kane.

Taking Malykhin out, however, is easier said than done.

Malykhin is the sport's first three-division world champion, and he simultaneously holds the ONE middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight MMA world titles.

