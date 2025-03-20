“It’s never gonna be an easy fight” - Nabil Anane eyes Jonathan Haggerty next if he beats Superlek at ONE 172

If Nabil Anane gets past Superlek Kiatmoo9 this Sunday, he has his sights set on a scrap with reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty.

On March 23, Anane will look to trade in his interim title for undisputed gold when he — the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion — meets reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder Superlek at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, Nabil Anane believes it's just a matter of time before he and 'The General' cross paths, but it may come sooner than expected if he defeats Superlek inside Saitama Super Arena this weekend.

"Of course, we are on a level that it’s never gonna be an easy fight, you know? Because everyone is on another level," Anane said. "You need to prepare yourself and I think for sure, in the future, I will fight with Jonathan Haggerty."

Of course, getting past Superlek is no easy task — something Anane already knows all too well.

Nabil Anane ready to even the series against Superlek

ONE 172 will host the second meeting between Superlek and Nabil Anane on martial arts' biggest global stage. Their first clash came in June 2022 at ONE Friday Fights 22 while Anane was making his promotional debut.

Welcoming the then-newcomer, 'The Kicking Machine' practically ran through Anane, finishing the six-foot-four Algerian-Thai sensation just past the halfway point of the opening round.

Since then, Anane has built a solid six-fight win streak with wins over Muangthai PK Saenchai, Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, and Felipe Lobo. However, his biggest win yet came against Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 in January.

Anane blitzed 'King of the North' and landed a first-round TKO to claim interim Muay Thai gold.

If he can score a win over Superlek, he'll not only extend his streak and capture his first undisputed title, but he'll avenge the only loss in his ONE run.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com this Sunday, March 23.

