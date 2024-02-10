“It’s only nine weeks but if there’s any chance” - Jon Jones spills on UFC 300 main event offer in recent phone call with Hunter Campbell

Jon Jones recently made a massive revelation as he spilled the beans on a UFC 300 main event offer from Hunter Campbell.

The reigning heavyweight champion has been sidelined as a result of an injury that forced him to withdraw from his title fight against Stipe Miocic this past November. While speaking to Submission Radio, 'Bones' revealed that he was offered a main event bout for the promotion's milestone UFC 300 event and mentioned that he had to decline. He said:

"I got a call from Hunter Campbell, one of the head lawyers of the UFC, asking me. He said, 'Jon, I know it's only nine weeks away, but if there's any chance you're feeling up to it, man, it'd be awesome news for the community that you're coming back and headlining one of the biggest events ever'. And as honored as I am for the opportunity, I just don't think I'll be ready."

It's unclear on who Jones would have fought Miocic in the main event had he been ready to return or if he would have opted to fight interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall instead.

Jon Jones doesn't want to rush his return to the octagon

Jon Jones is aware of how his body feels and noted that he wants to remain patient with his recovery and not rush back into action too soon.

During the aforementioned interview, the UFC heavyweight champion brought up his age and longevity in the sport as factors in his decision-making. He mentioned that he doesn't have too many fights left and doesn't want to risk getting injured again because he didn't take the necessary time to fully recover. He said:

"I'm getting up there in age. I only have a few more events left and I want to give those events my all and make sure that I come back one hundred percent." [2:33 - 2:39]

Jones had teased that he could possibly retire from MMA after his next bout against Stipe Miocic, but it appears as though he could be open to continuing his career.

