"It's nothing new for me" - Roberto Soldic says insane KO of Dagi Arslanaliev wasn't anything out of the ordinary

Roberto Soldic's blockbuster finish at ONE 171: Qatar sent fans into a frenzy. But the Croatian star doesn't make much of that insane highlight-reel moment.

The UFD Gym man made the long walk to the global stage inside the Lusail Sports Arena, looking to end his barren run in the promotion on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Things didn't go to plan for the 30-year-old slugger at the start, as Dagi Arslanaliev sent him to the canvas with a massive overhand right.

However, all it took was a moment of brilliance for 'Robocop' to flip the script and bag an additional US$50,000 performance bonus.

As his Turkish foe loaded up with a body kick, the knockout machine stepped back and countered with a left hook that connected on the money to bring an end to their welterweight MMA showdown five seconds before the two-minute mark.

While delighted with the victory, Roberto Soldic, who moved to 18 knockout wins in Qatar, said it was just business as usual.

"I do my job, my performance. And, you know, like, it's nothing new for me," he told members of the media at the ONE 171: Qatar post-event conference.

His triumph in the Middle East earned him victory No.21 of his career and his first in the promotion.

Soldic's promotional debut at ONE on Prime Video 5 against Murad Ramazanov ended in no contest, while he suffered a TKO to former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam in his sophomore outing.

Watch the full press conference here:

Fight fans can relive Soldic's epic knockout and the entire ONE 171: Qatar card for free via watch.onefc.com.

Roberto Soldic confident he can send Dricus du Plessis to the shadow realm again

Roberto Soldic, the only man to have knocked out UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis, is confident he can repeat history if he gets to run it back with the South African fighter.

He told ONE Championship previously:

"He is still the same fighter. I think I can beat him again."

Soldic avenged his defeat to du Plessis when they ran it back inside London's Wembley Arena in October 2018 to reclaim the KSW welterweight championship and halt his eight-match winning streak.

