Roberto Soldic explains post-fight scuffle with Dagi Arslanaliev’s corner: “It’s a fight”

Roberto Soldic explained what started a post-fight scuffle between him and Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE 171: Qatar.

On Thursday, February 20, Soldic silenced the doubters by securing his first ONE Championship win, a first-round knockout against Arslanaliev.

Following the highlight-reel knockout, a second fight almost erupted when tempers flared between Soldic, Arslanaliec, and their cornermen.

During his post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, Soldic had this to say about his point of view on the unexpected confrontation:

"I just wanted to give my hand and explain what happened because he asked what happened. I speak a little bit of Russian, and he said that I hit him after the referee [stopped the fight]. But the referee was on my back. So, you know, I’m sorry for that. But it’s a fight, you know."

Roberto Soldic's destructive knockout against Dagi Arslanaliev was worthy of a $50,000 performance bonus, one of four at ONE 171: Qatar.

The other fighters to receive a $50,000 bonus were Kade Ruotolo, Ayaka Miura, Shamil Erdogan, and ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio.

The entire replay of ONE 171: Qatar, including the previously mentioned performance bonus finishes, can be seen via YouTube.

Watch Soldic's knockout against Arslanaliev below:

Roberto Soldic calls for rematch with Zebaztian Kadestam

In December 2022, Roberto Soldic fought under the ONE banner for the first time, leading to a no-contest when Murad Ramazanov accidentally landed a groin strike.

Five months later, Soldic's promotional tenure endured another setback due to a second-round knockout loss against Zebaztian Kadestam.

Following his win at ONE 171: Qatar, Soldic called for a rematch against Kadestam to avenge his defeat:

"I just went to say I want the belt. I want rematch with Kadestam. He got lucky the last time. But this time, [it’s a different] Robocop. I’m coming for the belt."

Roberto Soldic might have to wait for a rematch against Zebaztian Kadestam. Although it's unconfirmed by ONE, Kadestam could be next in line to challenge Christian Lee for the welterweight MMA world title.

Meanwhile, Soldic has proven he's a dangerous contender in the division, proving why he was once the most sought-after free agent in MMA.

