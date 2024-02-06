"It's not often that a father admits that" - When Conor McGregor's father described the moment he was proven wrong about Irishman's MMA career

UFC star Conor McGregor did not have an easy road to the pinnacle of combat sports, and one of the first doubters he proved wrong was his own father, Tony McGregor.

In an emotional interview with BT Sport, McGregor Sr. revealed the exact moment when he changed his mind about his son's career. An edit of McGregor's fight against Ivan Buchinger for the Cage Warriors lightweight championship accompanied the father's comments.

He described his son's opponent as a daunting fighter:

“It was only when I saw him in Cage Warriors, when his opponent was called out, I just saw this big block house coming out to music and lights. And I looked at this guy, he was more mature in years than Conor, he would have been about twenty five, twenty six, [or] twenty seven [years of age] even. And I thought, 'Oh boy, this is my son’s opponent.'"

McGregor's dad continued by mentioning his acceptance of the fact that his son had made a career for himself in MMA:

"And then they announced Conor and Conor came out to the music and to the lights. And when he walked down that ramp, I didn’t see a boy there. I saw a man. That always gets me. My boy. Becoming man. Just gets me all the time. He got it right. It’s not often that a father would admit that but my son was right and his father was wrong. I knew then, he had a career."

Check out the edit and Conor McGregor's father's emotional comments below:

Ilia Topuria wants blockbuster fight against Conor McGregor at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium

Undefeated featherweight title challenger Ilia Topuria envisions a blockbuster homecoming for the UFC's first ever event in Spain against Conor McGregor.

McGregor is expected to return to action this year after over two years out on the sidelines. He will seemingly take on Michael Chandler after their matchup failed to materialize last year.

In an interview on The MMA Hour, Topuria mentioned that a potential bout between him and McGregor would garner record sales at the newly renovated Santiago Bernabeu stadium, home of Real Madrid CF:

"Conor McGregor, that's the fight I'm looking for. He has a great fight, his upcoming fight with Michael Chandler. If he doesn't get his a** whooped, he will be pleasured to share the octagon with me and maybe in UFC Spain. We're both from Europe and he will be able to [go] back home and tell his wife, 'Baby, take out the red panties, Topuria kept us rich.' I hope it's going to happen in Madrid [at] the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium..."

Check out Ilia Topuria's full comments below (11:45):