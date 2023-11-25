“It’s ok to be vulnerable” - Mikey Musumeci opens up on his mental health struggles

Mikey Musumeci revealed a different side of himself in a recent social media post.

Since April 2022, Musumeci has become a superstar by securing six consecutive submission grappling wins under the ONE banner. Although he’s found tremendous success, the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion has dealt with mental health issues similar to millions of people worldwide.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ is known for his quirky and charismatic personality. Yet, he took to Instagram and opened up about one of the tougher opponents he’s faced - his own mind. Musumeci started by saying:

“YOU’RE NOT ALONE // Life is a constant battle; everyday we are battling our demons, they can feel paralyzing and make us lose our hope, but they make us stronger, they make us grow so much! In life and society, we are instructed to show everyone how happy we are, how amazing peoples lives are.”

Musumeci continued:

“This can isolate you and make you feel even more alone when you are struggling. Just remember you are NEVER alone. It’s ok to be vulnerable, and there are so many people struggling along side you as well.”

Mikey Musumeci encourages fans with mental health issues to message him

Mikey Musumeci has a diehard fanbase that always watches when he competes. There’s no doubt Musumeci’s fans have his back, but the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion wanted to clarify that he’s also available when other people need help.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ ended his previously mentioned Instagram post about mental health with the following message:

“I show my vulnerabilities to the world for that reason. I want/hope to inspire people that struggle with depression like myself to stay strong and to have faith. No matter how long you’re in darkness you will see light again. Life is a blessing. We must be grateful and be patient that everything will work out!! Anyone struggling with depression once again I say this YOU ARE NEVER ALONE! Msg me anytime I’m here for you ❤️”

Mikey Musumeci last competed on October 6, defeating Japanese legend Shinya Aoki with his signature submission, “The Aoki Lock.” Musumeci and ONE have yet to announce what’s next, but the American superstar has voiced interest in competing against Demetrious Johnson in a grappling match.