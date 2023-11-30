“It’s one of those ‘8 Mile’ Eminem moments” – Chael Sonnen discusses Ian Garry’s potential challenges at UFC 296 presser

UFC welterweight sensation Ian Garry has come under heavy fire recently, and a lot of the criticism levied against him stems from his marriage to English sports presenter, Layla Anna-Lee.

Anna-Lee previously authored a book titled 'How to be a WAG' and was scrutinised for it. Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen discussed Ian Garry's approach in handling the ever-escalating situation in the upcoming UFC 296 presser, where he is scheduled to take on Vicente Luque.

Sonnen explained that it would be a critical moment and compared it to the movie 8 Mile starring rapper Eminem.

“I know the press conference is likely to be very difficult on Ian if he plans to take the stance of levelling with you the audience, of levelling with you. Alright, guys look, here’s what happens - let’s get this out. Let me level with you. Things are going to be very hard at that point regardless of what that answer is, whether it makes sense, whether it’s logical, whether it’s the absolute truth and people that just want to keep this going, tell them that it’s not true. It’s one of those spots, it’s one of them 8 Miles Eminem moments, when Eminem takes the microphone and he’s about to do a shoot rap but he goes first and he spends those seconds destroying himself leaving the opponent with no ammunition."

He added:

"And I’ve seen guys attempt - from a PR perspective - while it’s a very effective strategy, it’s called leaning into it. While it’s a very effective strategy, to go with it and go hard, there’s still a presentation that has to be done with. If you think, you’re just gonna go, make fun of yourself, you will be right that they will stop, that’s true."

Sonnen's counsel for Garry implied that he would have to take "their ammunition away" and do so in a "certain way" that boosts his reputation, rather than diminishing it.

Brendan Allen blasts Ian Garry for selling his soul to the devil for money

Ian Garry's former teammate from Kill Cliff FC, Brendan Allen, spoke about the Irishman's conduct ever since he left the gym.

The middleweight fighter accused Ian Garry of selling his soul to the devil in an interview with ESPN. He said:

“I don’t know, it’s hard for me to even put in words how stupid I think he is for doing those things, but again, it’s exactly the same scenario selling your soul to the devil for money. That’s what he’s doing.”

