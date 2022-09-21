"It's a one-armed rear naked strangle" - Joe Rogan breaks down Gordon Ryan's winning submission against Andre Galvao at ADCC 2022

Joe Rogan recently provided a breakdown of Gordon Ryan's epic win over Andre Galvao which marked the 'passing of the torch' in NoGi grappling. Ryan choked out grappling legend Galvao in a historic win in the super fight at ADCC 2022.

Ryan began scoring points right from the halfway mark of the bout when points are counted. 'King' went on to take a 12-0 lead before submitting Galvao at the 16:04 mark.

Joe Rogan noted that Ryan did not entirely clamp down on his rear-naked choke on Galvao. The UFC color commentator was in awe of the fact that 'King' submitted a legend with a "one-armed rear naked strangle." The 55-year-old said during episode #!872 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast:

"What he did was, he traps his left arm with his left leg and then he traps his right arm with his left arm. So he's one-arm strangling him with the guillotine and Galvao literally can't defend... I'm not saying it's not an awesome way to tap somebody, it certainly is. But that's not the hardest he could do it. The fact that he can tap world champions with a technique that utilizing a small percentage of the power that he would get if he fully locked in and clamped down on the head... I mean it's wild. It's a one-arm rear naked strangle is what it is."

When Joe Rogan hailed Gordon Ryan as the pound-for-pound greatest of all time

In addition to his duties in the UFC's commentary booth, Joe Rogan has been a longtime combat sports enthusiast. The renowned podcaster also has sound knowledge of and keeps up to date with disciplines like boxing and grappling.

Rogan has always been vocal about his support of Gordon Ryan and was a sponsor for 'King' at the ADCC World Championships 2022. The UFC color commentator has even hailed Ryan as the pound-for-pound greatest of all time in jiu-jitsu. Speaking to legendary wrestler Dan Gable, Rogan said on the JRE podcast:

“I’m gonna tell you something about jiu-jitsu. There’s one team, the Renzo Gracie team out of New York City that is.. They dominate, in particular the guys that are coached by this guy John Danaher. They were in town this past weekend for a jiu-jitsu match and there’s a guy named Gordon Ryan, he’s the pound for pound greatest of all time. He has a hard time finding matches.”

