“It’s one of the places on my list” - Jonathan Di Bella hopes to leave an imprint at the historic Saitama Super Arena

Jonathan Di Bella is excited to fulfill one of his dreams by fighting inside the Saitama Super Arena.

Ad

Di Bella's four-fight ONE Championship tenure has featured bouts at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

On March 23, the Canadian-Italian striker will add another legendary venue to his resume, as he's scheduled to fight inside the Saitama Super Arena at ONE 172.

Di Bella has been matched up against the well-respected Sam-A, with the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title on the line.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

During an interview with Combat Sports Today, Di Bella had this to say about the opportunity to fight inside the Saitama Super Arena:

Ad

Trending

"Yes, 100%. It’s one of the places on my list, especially the Saitama Super Arena. I’m going to be fighting there and yeah, it’s cool."

In June 2024, Jonathan Di Bella was dethroned of the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title due to a unanimous decision loss against Prajanchai.

The 28-year-old has since fought once, bouncing back in December 2024 with a unanimous decision win against Rui Botelho.

Ad

Di Bella now looks to end the resurgence of Sam-A. The 41-year-old Thai superstar is coming off an impressive unanimous decision kickboxing win against Zhang Peimian in November 2024.

Watch Di Bella's entire interview with Combat Sports Today below:

Ad

Jonathan Di Bella vs. Sam-A is one of five world title fights scheduled for ONE 172

The ONE 172 main event features a non-title flyweight kickboxing super-fight between Japanese legend Takeru Segawa and Thai superstar Rodtang.

In the co-main event, ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai looks to capture the interim featherweight kickboxing strap.

Tawanchai has been matched up against Japan's Masaaki Noiri, who has an opportunity to create a special moment in his home country.

Ad

ONE 172 also features the bantamweight Muay Thai unification world title bout between two-sport champion Superlek and interim title holder Nabil Anane.

The March 23 spectacle's other three world title fights are Jonathan Di Bella vs. Sam-A, Phetjeeja vs. Kana Morimoto (women's atomweight kickboxing), and Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu (vacant flyweight MMA).

Check out the entire ONE 172 fight card below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.