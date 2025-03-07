“It's part of my responsibility” - Jeremy Pacatiw canceled plans with wife to make Baatarkhuu fight happen

Fighting at the highest level comes with sacrifices, and for 'The Juggernaut' Jeremy Pacatiw, those sacrifices extend beyond the gym.

The Filipino bantamweight MMA star had personal plans lined up with his wife but ultimately had to put them on hold to take on one of the biggest fights of his career.

Speaking with Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post ahead of fight day, he said:

"After that fight, I had plans with my wife, but you know, it's part of my responsibility. I'm a provider, so I talked to my wife if maybe we can cancel our plans. Then maybe after my fight, we can push through. Praise God that she was able to understand. So now I'm back in Thailand again against a very tough opponent in Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu. So it will be a good fight."

Filipino star Jeremy Pacatiw says he'll "get closer to a title shot" with a win over Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu in Bangkok

Jeremy Pacatiw has always been one to put his career and responsibilities first, and this upcoming fight is no exception.

That's because this isn't just any other fight - 'Juggernaut' sees this bout as a critical step towards his ultimate goal: a shot at ONE Championship gold:

"Yeah, if I'm able to beat him, I'll have the chance to go up in rankings and get closer to the title shot," Pacatiw said.

It seems Pacatiw has his work cut out for him. Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu has previously fought four Filipino fighters, three of which ended in a finish. That's a pretty big wall he has to jump over to get his chance for gold.

Watch the media day coverage below:

'The Juggernaut' Jeremy Pacatiw and Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu are set to clash on ONE Fight Night 29, which will take place in the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand today.

ONE Fight Night 29 will be available to fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

