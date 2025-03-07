“I'll be watching out for that” - Jeremy Pacatiw says he’s prepared for Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu’s signature kimura

Jeremy Pacatiw understands the danger that could arise if he lets Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu grab a hold of his arms.

The Mongolian powerhouse has beaten every Filipino opponent he's had in the home of martial arts so far, including submission victories over Team Lakay fighters Jhanlo Sangiao and Carlo Bumina-ang.

'The Juggernaut' wants to end that curse in less than 24 hours when he duels Baatarkhuu at ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs McManamon on Prime Video.

Speaking in his pre-event interview with The Bangkok Post, Pacatiw praised the 36-year-old veteran, who scored four finishes in five wins in ONE.

"Of course, we saw his fight. He has an unorthodox fighting skills [style], but you know, we will see it in the ring. He's a very tough opponent. I have so much respect for him. He has good endurance, he's very tough. So let's see."

Moreover, the Lions Nation MMA affiliate admitted he'd be extra careful once the fight hits the ground, especially when Baatarkhuu attacks with his signature kimura trap. The Filipino star added:

"Yeah, it's his favorite. So I'll be watching [out for] that. But, we don't know, maybe he has [more in his] arsenal, so I still really need to be careful and be vigilant."

ONE Fight Night 29 will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 7. The full event will air live in US Primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.

Jeremy Pacatiw says beating Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu moves him closer to a title shot

After breaking into the division's top 5, Jeremy Pacatiw wants to continue his ascent and perhaps set up a rematch with 145-pound MMA kingpin Fabricio Andrade.

If he can put an end to 'The Tormentor's hot streak this Friday, 'The Juggernaut' believes he'll move one step closer towards that goal.

The fifth-ranked bantamweight MMA contender told Nick Atkin:

"If I'm able to beat him, I'll have the chance to go up in the rankings and get closer to the title shot."

Watch the Bangkok Post's ONE Fight Night 29 pre-event interview:

