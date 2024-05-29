"It's a perfect timeline" - Jo Nattawut believes now is the best time for him to run it back with Tawanchai

'Smokin' Jo Nattawut opens another chapter in his rivalry with Tawanchai PK Saenchai in the main event of ONE 167. This time around, though, the stakes will be much higher.

The Thai Top Team star will have an opportunity to wrestle away the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title from the divisional king inside the Impact Arena on June 7. Furthermore, he is motivated to even the series after narrowly missing out on a win over Tawanchai in October last year.

With a full training camp to prepare for Tawanchai, plus a victory in his most recent appearance, Jo Nattawut believes his rematch against the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym athlete couldn't have arrived at a better time.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the No.3-ranked contender said:

"I think it's a perfect timeline. I think it's a perfect time."

Nattawut and Tawanchai delivered a back-and-forth war at ONE Fight Night 15 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, with many arguing that the former did enough to get his hand raised.

However, other eagle-eyed experts think that the featherweight Muay Thai king did enough to pip Nattawut on the scorecards.

With the result still a highly debatable topic amongst experts and athletes, both men are fired up to give it their all to determine the true ruler of the featherweight Muay Thai division.

Catch them in action in the main event of ONE 167, which will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Jo Nattawut sees no issue going full five rounds with Tawanchai

If history is anything to go by, Jo Nattawut-Tawanchai II, which headlines ONE 167, will live up to its expectations.

Both men are fired up to produce another high-octane war filled with knockdowns and, potentially, a highlight-reel ending.

However, should that fail to come to fruition, 'Smokin' Jo remains confident that he'll have the gas tank to go the full 15 minutes in his first world title chance on the global stage.

In the same interview with ONE, he added:

"I've fought five rounds before, so I never had a problem. It will be different with the cardio, yes, because you have to prepare for five rounds. Like when I fight three rounds, I just go. Just go,go,go."