“It’s pretty amazing” - Anatoly Malykhin reveals his favorite place to relax in Russia

Anatoly Malykhin talked about his favorite place to visit in Russia.

Malykhin, a two-division MMA world champion in ONE Championship, proudly represents his home country of Russia.

During an interview with ONE, 'Sladkiy' was asked to reveal his ideal place to travel to in Russia, leading to the following response:

"If we’re talking about my home country, then it’s definitely Altai. It’s in southern Siberia, not far from the borders with Mongolia and Kazakhstan. It’s a quiet, beautiful area with forests, rivers, cliffs… Real nature. It actually reminds me a lot of Chiang Mai: same kind of mountains, same fresh air, same untouched feeling. It’s pretty amazing. We even have a house out there that we rent out."

Malykin started his ONE Championship tenure with six consecutive knockout wins. The Russian powerhouse made history by becoming a simultaneous three-division MMA world champion at middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight.

In November 2024, however, Malykhin endured his first promotional defeat, losing his heavyweight title in a split decision against 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane.

Malykhin has taken several months to recover from lingering injuries and let his body rest after an active schedule. The 37-year-old plans to defend his middleweight and light heavyweight world titles while pursuing a rematch against 'Reug Reug.'

Anatoly Malykhin talks about potential rematch with Kirill Grishenko

In February 2022, Anatoly Malykhin defeated Kirill Grishenko by second-round knockout for the ONE interim heavyweight MMA world title.

Grishenko has since won consecutive fights against Kang Ji Won (unanimous decision) and Maurio Cerilli (first-round knockout), re-establishing him as a top contender in the ONE heavyweight MMA division.

While speaking to ONE, Malykhin had this to say about potentially rematching Grishenko in the near future:

"Only a fight will tell. On paper, sure. He’s got the skill set."

It's unclear what division Malykhin plans to fight in later this year. The Russian powerhouse last fought at middleweight in March 2024, while his latest light heavyweight appearance was December 2022.

Malykhin hasn't defended his middleweight and light heavyweight titles.

'Sladkiy' could also pursue an immediate heavyweight rematch against 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane, especially considering their first meeting ended by split decision.

