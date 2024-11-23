“It's such a proud moment” - Jackie Buntan explains the magnitude of her monumental title-winning performance vs Anissa Meksen

Jackie Buntan is proud of what she accomplished at ONE 169 in Bangkok.

Returning to the iconic arena in Thailand, Buntan delivered a lights-out performance against seven-time titleholder Anissa Meksen at one of ONE Championship's biggest events of the year.

Besting 'C18' via unanimous decision, Buntan became the promotion's first-ever ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion — achieving a dream she's been working towards for more than a decade.

Trending

During a recent interview with Combat Sports Today, Buntan took a moment to reflect on what she accomplished, saying:

"It's such a proud moment, and I feel so blessed to be able to do that. You know, being Filipino, being a female, also, when I was younger, there weren't many female [fighters] to look up to in America and the Philippines."

It was an especially impressive victory for Buntan considering it was her first time competing in a kickboxing bout under the ONE Championship banner.

Jackie Buntan's preparation for Anissa Meksen was just as much mental as it was physical

Having already made a name for herself in the art of eight limbs, Buntan was more than ready to try conquering another sport — and conquer she did. But it didn't come easy.

Despite feeling nervous about taking on such a credentialed opponent in a sport she had limited experience in, Buntan was confident she could prevail by leaning on her months of preparation — physical and mental.

"Yeah, you know, there were nerves, of course, like any other fight, but to be honest, I feel like I've worked my mental game very well as an athlete, being able to prepare myself for these moments," Buntan added.

Buntan's win over Meksen moved her to 7-1 in ONE Championship and earned her the 27th win of her illustrious career.

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback