"It's our purpose to always put on a show" - Danial Williams shares the same kill or be killed mentality with Liam Harrison

Australian-Thai firecracker 'Mini T' Danial Williams and British Muay Thai icon 'Hitman' Liam Harrison are two of a kind when it comes to all-action fights. The pair are ONE Championship's most exciting fighters, and for good reason.

However, it's their shared mentality heading into their respective matches that puts them in the same boat and, more often than not, helps them produce epic highlight reel performances in the ring.

Williams told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

"That's the mentality and the mindset I have, obviously. You know, it's not easy being here, and despite injuries or defeats, it's our purpose to always put on a show. I don't want to win from a boring fight, you get what I mean? There's really nothing in it, or no joy whatsoever from just winning but fighting badly."

Williams has always proven to be a fan favorite. Harrison, meanwhile, has the chance to prove that he's a fan favorite as well in his next fight.

'Hitman' is set to lock horns with Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video. It's his highly anticipated comeback fight since falling to injury in 2022.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Liam Harrison says there's much left in the tank at this stage of career: "I've got a little bit more to give"

38-year-old Liam Harrison is on the verge of a major comeback after over a year on the sidelines. And 'Hitman' believes he still has a lot to offer fans.

He told talkSPORT MMA:

"I think now that I've come back from my injury and stuff, I aim to get back to them levels of excitement again so that is what I want to do for me. I still enjoy it, I still love it, I still love living this fighter's lifestyle. And I think I've got a little bit more to give."