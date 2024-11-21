"It's quite even" - Danial Williams says it's speed versus power against Thongpoon at ONE Fight Night 26

'Mini T' Danial Williams believes both he and Thongpoon PK Saenchai have knockout power that could cancel one another's chance at a win on ONE Fight Night 26.

The Perth native crosses paths with the Thai standout in a strawweight Muay Thai contest on the promotion's final Prime Video card of 2024, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Dec. 6.

He sees plenty of similarities between him and Thongpoon. Apart from the PK Saenchai athlete's near-similar ability to shine in a dogfight, Danial Williams believes his compatriot also has an identical set of striking tools as his.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA, the Kao Sok Muay Thai and Scrappy MMA athlete weighed in on his foe's KO power and how it will match up well alongside his on fight night:

Trending

"Because he's smaller, I still think he will have the knockout power, by using his pace. He's quicker. But I feel I'll be a little bit stronger. So when I land and then he's gonna be a bit quicker. It's quite even but in different ways, I believe."

Danial Williams well aware of Thongpoon's ability to put fighters to sleep

Thus far, Danial Williams' punching power has allowed him to rack up a pair of highlight-reel wins against Zelang Zhaxi and Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke.

However, it is still anyone's guess as to whether or not he could use it to great success against someone with Thongpoon's iron chin and complex defense.

Of course, Williams has done his bit to ensure his knockout power is at its most potent at ONE Fight Night 26. At the same time, 'Mini T' will keep an eye out for Thongpoon's ability to shut his lights out.

In the same interview, Williams praised his opponent's KO power, saying:

"He connects on your chin and you're going to sleep. So that really makes this fight interesting."

ONE Fight Night 26 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers live in U.S. primetime for free on Friday, Dec. 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback