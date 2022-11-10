Chael Sonnen thinks Israel Adesanya has a special physical gift that other UFC fighters don't.

Adesanya is considered to be one of the greatest strikers in the UFC today. 'The Last Stylebender' has dominated his fights by successfully evading his opponents' offense while finding ways to land creative shots from seemingly awkward angles.

Sonnen, a former three-time UFC title challenger and current fight analyst, thinks he knows Adesanya's secret. 'The American Gangster' believes it has something to do with having an uncommon type of spinal flexibility.

During a recent episode of his Beyond the Fight YouTube show, Sonnen said:

"Adesanya can do something called the pull. It's very rare for a male to have the flexibility in his back. Male gymnasts and female gymnasts do not do... they do not compete on all of the same apparatuses. One has to do with the flexibility. That's very common for females and very uncommon for males. Adesanya has it. So he can do what's called the pull. He doesn't need to bob and weave only. He can also pull back. Anderson Silva had that, Roy Jones has that, [Floyd] Mayweather has that. It's very rare."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Israel Adesanya claims he's happy with Alex Pereira's arrival to the UFC

Israel Adesanya claims he's happy that the UFC brought Alex Pereira over.

After cleaning out the UFC middleweight division, 'The Last Stylebender' claimed that he was starting to get bored with his title reign. With that in mind, Adesanya welcomes the challenge of a new contender in the scene, especially one he has a history with.

During the UFC 281 media day, the reigning 185-pound division kingpin said:

"I was making things look too easy. Even I was getting bored with it, having to lap the division again. For me, I set the way. I lay the table out. The UFC know what they’re doing. They brought him up right. They gave him the right fights. I don’t think he fought a wrestler. He beat one top five guy. I fought a top 10 guy in my f***ing third fight in the UFC and I’ve just headlined since and stole the show. So my run is different. I appreciate my run because of the way I did it. Let him enjoy his time right now. Let him enjoy his 15 minutes."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:

Poll : 0 votes