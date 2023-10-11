"It's really not that cool" - Sean O'Malley claps back after Alexandre Pantoja's 'training footage' accusation

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley hit back at flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja's claims of 'Sugar' not sharing their training footage.

Pantoja accused O'Malley of refraining from publicizing footage of the two training together. O'Malley immediately retorted on X (formerly Twitter) and posted that he could show the footage that had him finishing Pantoja in the first round:

"I mean I could show me finishing him in the 1st round but it’s really not that cool."

Check out his post below:

Pantoja previously claimed on The MMA Hour that the two had trained together prior to Sean O'Malley's meteoric rise in the UFC. 'The Cannibal' narrated how 'Sugar' sought his permission to record their training session but never came good on his promise to share the video with Pantoja.

Henry Cejudo also featured in the story, where he asked Pantoja to not expect the training footage from O'Malley.

"O’Malley comes to me, ‘Hey, can I record this training?’ ‘Of course. Just when you’re finished, send me the video, because I can learn something, too.’ And he never passed the video to me. I called Cejudo [and said], ‘Hey, say to your friend to give me the video.’ And Cejudo said, ‘Forget it. He’s never going to send that video to you.’ You know why not. If you’re losing, you don’t show the video."

Check out Pantoja's comments on The MMA Hour on YouTube (18:05):

Aljamain Sterling predicts Marlon Vera will beat Sean O'Malley

Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling believes Marlon Vera will repeat his previous win against Sean O'Malley in a potential title fight.

On his YouTube channel, Sterling predicted the upset if Vera is announced as O'Malley's first title defense.

"There is a good chance that ‘Chito’ can actually beat Sean O’Malley. And I know people are saying this is an easy win, but this is how deep the division is. I’m saying right now I’m predicting an upset. I’m predicting an upset that ‘Chito’ is going to beat Sean again. O’Malley is not a knockout artist. He hasn’t knocked out Petr Yan. They’re going to say, ‘Oh, he knocked you out.’ Guys, he did not. Come on, let’s be real. I ran into the shot the same way I did with Marlon Moraes."

'Chito' won via TKO against Sean O'Malley at UFC 252 in the only loss of 'Sugar's' UFC career.

Check out Sterling's full comments below (10:24):