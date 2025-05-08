"It's really fun" - Thai-Algerian phenom Nabil Anane says nothing beats the feeling of competing in ONE Championship

There's a lot of pressure with becoming a world champion and the intense spotlight that comes with being one of combat sports' most promising young talents. Still, Nabil Anane wouldn't have it any other way.

He maintains a youthful exuberance about competing on the global stage that belies the high-stakes nature of elite combat sports:

"This experience [fighting in ONE Championship] has been great. It's really fun, brother. I can't describe it any other way, like just fun," Nabil Anane told Nickynachat and Sinsamut Klinmee during a recent appearance on the former's YouTube channel.

Watch the full interview here:

The young star, who's become a fan-favorite with his explosive and unorthodox fight style, has amassed a lengthy seven-fight winning streak since suffering a knockout to ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 in his debut.

Along the way, the Team Mehdi Zatout martial artist has finished the likes of Nakrob Fairtex, Muangthai PK Saenchai, and Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai.

Apart from his statement win over Superlek at ONE 172 in Saitama, Japan, the 21-year-old striker earned arguably the biggest win of his career when he knocked out Nico Carrillo in one round to lay his hands on the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

This joy Anane finds competing on the global stage of ONE Championship may well be a key component of his success.

As the six-foot-four phenom continues to build his legacy in the promotion, his ability to maintain a positive outlook while facing increasingly difficult challenges could prove as valuable as his formidable striking arsenal and physical gifts.

Liam Harrison gives Nabil Anane his flowers after historic ONE 172 upset

Multi-time Muay Thai world champion Liam Harrison had nothing but praise for Nabil Anane shortly after he pulled one back against Superlek during the promotion's latest outing in 'The Land of the Rising Sun':

"Superlek’s my friend, obviously, he’s a former training partner and I was speaking to a few people and we are going to get together in a couple of months and do some more training together.

"But if anyone was going to beat him, I’m glad it was Nabil because he works hard and he deserves it, to be fair," Harrison told Nick Atkin.

The entire replay of ONE 172 is available for free via watch.onefc.com.

