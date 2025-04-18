“It’s really personable” - Tye Ruotolo says BJJ’s relatively gentler nature could lead to a boom period for the sport

Brazilian jiu-jitsu has always been a niche discipline despite its mainstream status, but Tye Ruotolo is confident the sport is just about to enter its boom period in the current generation.

The reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion is a true BJJ lifer, and he said the sport's comparatively gentler nature would be easier for newcomers to get into compared to striking-based martial arts.

In an interview with Combat Sports Today, Ruotolo said:

"You know, getting your a*s kicked every day and not having to get punched. And, you know, it's really personable to a lot of people. So I think, yeah, it can definitely blow up and get a lot bigger."

Tye Ruotolo has been practicing BJJ since he and his twin brother Kade were three years old.

That early start in the sport gave them the unofficial and oxymoronic label of "young veterans."

Nevertheless, Ruotolo shot up the sport at an unprecedented rate, and the 22-year-old now holds a trophy case filled to the brim with gold.

Apart from his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title, Ruotolo holds two Who's Number One world titles and one IBJJF world championship.

Ruotolo now heads to one of his toughest challenges yet, in ONE Championship, when he defends his throne against two-time IBJJF No-Gi world champion Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch Ruotolo's entire interview below:

Tye Ruotolo explains why BJJ is a sport anyone can fall in love with

While BJJ's intricate techniques could look overwhelming to a total novice, Tye Ruotolo explained that the sport's very nature could hook anyone regardless of age.

In the same interview with Combat Sports Today, Ruotolo said:

"Not everyone can go do a pro MMA class, right? They'll get smoked in the face and they don't like it, you know, but you do a jiu jitsu class, you find out there are thousands of techniques."

