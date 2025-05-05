"It's retirement time buddy" - Jack Della Maddalena sends chilling threat to Belal Muhammad ahead of UFC 315 clash

Jack Della Maddalena has issued a spine-tingling warning to reigning UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad, ahead of their clash at UFC 315 on May 10.
Muhammad defeated Leon Edwards via unanimous decision in the UFC 304 pay-per-view headliner. He has not returned to the octagon since then and is now scheduled to lock horns with Maddalena for his first title defense at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada. On the other hand, Maddalena is undefeated in the UFC and is coming off an impressive TKO victory against Gilbert Burns. He is currently riding a 17-fight win streak in professional MMA.
The Aussie has stated that 'Remember the Name' is overlooking him and claims that he will "physically break him" in the stand-up department.
"I think he's in for a rude awakening. I'll break him with strikes, physically break him. He's had a good run in the UFC, it's retirement time buddy."
Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments below:
Belal Muhammad has fired back at Jack Della Maddalena
Belal Muhammad appeared in an interview with TNT Sports, where he fired back at Jack Della Maddalena, claiming the Australian fighter will not have a plan B during their UFC 315 showdown. He also believes that Maddalena has never faced someone of his caliber, and ridiculed his one-dimensional game plan.
"Jack's never fought anybody like me. He's never been in that type of predicament where a guy's a better striker than him, but can also take you down at his will. There is no plan B for him. He only has one plan A, [which] is to box and win that way, and think that that's his only path to victory. For me, I can outstrike him, and then if I decide, I'll take him down. Then if I decide, I'll pull guard."
'Remember the Name' added:
"I can do whatever I want with this guy, and I can win any way I want, multiple ways. For me, it's just to show the world the best version of myself. To show them what I'm capable of, and leave them after this fight, thinking, who's gonna beat him? Who has a chance against him? That's what I'm gonna leave them with after this result."
Check out Belal Muhammad's comments on Jack Della Maddalena below: