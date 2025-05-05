"It's retirement time buddy" - Jack Della Maddalena sends chilling threat to Belal Muhammad ahead of UFC 315 clash

Jack Della Maddalena has issued a spine-tingling warning to reigning UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad, ahead of their clash at UFC 315 on May 10.

Ad

Muhammad defeated Leon Edwards via unanimous decision in the UFC 304 pay-per-view headliner. He has not returned to the octagon since then and is now scheduled to lock horns with Maddalena for his first title defense at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada. On the other hand, Maddalena is undefeated in the UFC and is coming off an impressive TKO victory against Gilbert Burns. He is currently riding a 17-fight win streak in professional MMA.

Ad

Trending

The Aussie has stated that 'Remember the Name' is overlooking him and claims that he will "physically break him" in the stand-up department.

"I think he's in for a rude awakening. I'll break him with strikes, physically break him. He's had a good run in the UFC, it's retirement time buddy."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Belal Muhammad has fired back at Jack Della Maddalena

Belal Muhammad appeared in an interview with TNT Sports, where he fired back at Jack Della Maddalena, claiming the Australian fighter will not have a plan B during their UFC 315 showdown. He also believes that Maddalena has never faced someone of his caliber, and ridiculed his one-dimensional game plan.

"Jack's never fought anybody like me. He's never been in that type of predicament where a guy's a better striker than him, but can also take you down at his will. There is no plan B for him. He only has one plan A, [which] is to box and win that way, and think that that's his only path to victory. For me, I can outstrike him, and then if I decide, I'll take him down. Then if I decide, I'll pull guard."

Ad

'Remember the Name' added:

"I can do whatever I want with this guy, and I can win any way I want, multiple ways. For me, it's just to show the world the best version of myself. To show them what I'm capable of, and leave them after this fight, thinking, who's gonna beat him? Who has a chance against him? That's what I'm gonna leave them with after this result."

Ad

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments on Jack Della Maddalena below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.