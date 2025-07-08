Max Holloway recently voiced his dissatisfaction with the current UFC featherweight rankings. Holloway indirectly called for removal from the list, as he will not be returning to the 145-pound division.

Following his defeat to Ilia Topuria at UFC 308, 'Blessed' confirmed his permanent move to the lightweight division. However, according to the UFC's official rankings, he is still listed as the No. 1-ranked featherweight fighter.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, Holloway questioned the validity of the UFC rankings, saying:

"I don't know what you guys are thinking and keeping me number one contender [at featherweight]. That's kind of ridiculous. I'm not going back to 145. I'm over it... It's ridiculous. I don't understand. I mean, the ranking spirit, bro, I don't get it. The rankings is just all over the place, man."

Check out Max Holloway's comments below (2:09):

Max Holloway states the reason behind distaste toward rankings

Max Holloway faced Justin Gaethje in his return to the lightweight division at UFC 300 and secured a dramatic victory with a last-second knockout.

In the aforementioned interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, Holloway expressed his disappointment regarding the UFC ranking update that followed his win over Gaethje. He said:

"We go back to the [Justin] Gaethje fight. Gaethje was the number one contender when I fought him at [155-pound weight class]. And he was ranked what, five or four, at the time I beat him? The way I beat him, I thought, was cool."

He added:

"I felt like things was going my way early in the fight. During the whole fight, I felt like I had control of the fight, and then to finish the fight with that point down in that moment. I thought [that] definitely when the rankings come out, I wouldn't come out at number nine. That's just ridiculous." [3:05]

'Blessed' is currently preparing to face Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout, which also marks Poirier's retirement fight, at UFC 318 on July 19.

