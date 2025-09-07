  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "It's sad, but it was definitely time" - Fans react as Paul Craig announces retirement at UFC Paris

"It's sad, but it was definitely time" - Fans react as Paul Craig announces retirement at UFC Paris

By Abhishek Nambiar
Published Sep 07, 2025 02:49 GMT
Fans react to Paul Craig
Fans react to Paul Craig's retirement announcement. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Paul Craig left his gloves in the cage in Paris and, with that gesture, ended one of the most memorable runs any Scottish fighter has had in the UFC. The 37-year-old was stopped by Modestas Bukauskas in the final second of the opening round with a brutal elbow at UFC Paris.

Ad

It was a tough way out, but Craig did not seem conflicted. He told the crowd the sport belongs to the young now and thanked them for the memories before walking away to applause.

Speaking about his decision at the post-fight octagon interview, Craig said:

“Guys, thank you so much for the memories. This is why I do this. In this sport, the young eat the old, and I’m old. Thank you for the memories. Thank you.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Paul Craig's comments below:

Ad

Craig retires with 17 wins from 29 professional bouts. Nine of those came inside the UFC, and they were never routine. He had a knack for chaos, for finding finishes when he looked done.

His triangle choke win against the current UFC light heavyweight champion, Magomed Ankalaev, at the horn remains one of the most memorable last-second wins in company history. He also beat Jamahal Hill, snapping the arm of a man who later wore the light heavyweight belt.

Ad

Fans online called the retirement sad but overdue. One fan wrote:

"It’s sad, but it was definitely time."

Meanwhile, other fans wrote:

"Never missed any of his fights but still hate him for losing to Bo Nickal, a little bit more would have made him the first to beat him."
"It's still so funny that Ankalaev's only loss ever in MMA is to Paul Craig."
Ad
"Remember that armbar on Hill? Solid fighter with a great career."
"All the best, @PaulCraig. What a career!"
"A legend of the sport, you will be missed."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Paul Craig&#039;s retirement announcement. [Screenshots courtesy:@UFCEurope on X]
Fans react to Paul Craig's retirement announcement. [Screenshots courtesy:@UFCEurope on X]
About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications