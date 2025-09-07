"It's sad, but it was definitely time" - Fans react as Paul Craig announces retirement at UFC Paris

Paul Craig left his gloves in the cage in Paris and, with that gesture, ended one of the most memorable runs any Scottish fighter has had in the UFC. The 37-year-old was stopped by Modestas Bukauskas in the final second of the opening round with a brutal elbow at UFC Paris.It was a tough way out, but Craig did not seem conflicted. He told the crowd the sport belongs to the young now and thanked them for the memories before walking away to applause.Speaking about his decision at the post-fight octagon interview, Craig said:“Guys, thank you so much for the memories. This is why I do this. In this sport, the young eat the old, and I’m old. Thank you for the memories. Thank you.”Check out Paul Craig's comments below:Craig retires with 17 wins from 29 professional bouts. Nine of those came inside the UFC, and they were never routine. He had a knack for chaos, for finding finishes when he looked done.His triangle choke win against the current UFC light heavyweight champion, Magomed Ankalaev, at the horn remains one of the most memorable last-second wins in company history. He also beat Jamahal Hill, snapping the arm of a man who later wore the light heavyweight belt.Fans online called the retirement sad but overdue. One fan wrote:&quot;It’s sad, but it was definitely time.&quot;Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;Never missed any of his fights but still hate him for losing to Bo Nickal, a little bit more would have made him the first to beat him.&quot;&quot;It's still so funny that Ankalaev's only loss ever in MMA is to Paul Craig.&quot;&quot;Remember that armbar on Hill? Solid fighter with a great career.&quot;&quot;All the best, @PaulCraig. What a career!&quot;&quot;A legend of the sport, you will be missed.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to Paul Craig's retirement announcement. [Screenshots courtesy:@UFCEurope on X]