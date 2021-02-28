"It's a sign of success" - UFC middleweight king Israel Adesanya gifts his parents a brand new Porsche

Within two years of his arrival into the promotion, Israel Adesanya has achieved mega-stardom as a UFC fighter within a short span.

In the Countdown released by the UFC leading up to UFC 259, Israel Adesanya can be seen gifting his mother a brand new Porche car. The proud parents of the middleweight champion were filled with joy to witness the success of their son. Adesanya hugged his mother who was overwhelmed by his gesture

"Where we come from, from our culture, like it's a sign of success, you know. When you can do something like that. I just want to spread love, spread joy, and inspire", said Israel Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya comes from humble beginnings. His family shifted from Lagos, Nigeria to New Zealand when he was 10 years old. Adesanya has often mentioned that he was bullied as a kid for his ethnicity. After years of struggle and hard work, the City Kickboxing prodigy made it into the UFC and established himself as a prominent figure in combat sports.

In 2019, Israel Adesanya gifted himself McLaren 720s Spider as a token of his success in the UFC. The middleweight champion often takes to his social media to boast his lavish lifestyle.

In 2020, the Nigerian athlete cracked a deal with fashion and sports apparel company, Puma. This is a testament to Adesanya's popularity as he became the first MMA athlete to be sponsored by Puma.

The emoluments received by Adesnya have not been revealed but it is certain that the Kiwi is one of the richest MMA athletes at the moment.

“Whoever said the sky is the limit, doesn’t know about the universe!”

Hyped and honored to partner up with a BEAST in the game @puma ✨🐾 pic.twitter.com/1RMFyzX21C — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) September 17, 2020

Israel Adesanya is jumping up to light heavyweight at UFC 259

Israel Adesanya will take on the current light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259. If Adesanya emerges victorious, he will become the fifth athlete to hold two titles simultaneously. The Kiwi fighter is headlining the event on March 6th.

After stamping his authority in the middleweight division, Israel Adesanya is making a bold move to challenge Jan Blachowicz. Adesanya is known for being a defensive counter striker and so is Blachowicz. Who do you think wins the headliner event at UFC 259?