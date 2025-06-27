"It’s not the size" - Charles Oliveira brushes off size difference vs. Ilia Topuria ahead of UFC 317 clash

Charles Oliveira has downplayed the size difference against Ilia Topuria as an advantage ahead of their main event at UFC 317 this weekend.

Oliveira aims to return to UFC glory by emerging victorious against Topuria and reclaiming the lightweight belt. On the other hand, 'El Matador' has expressed his clear ambition of fulfilling his double-champion dream by beating Oliveira.

'Do Bronx' holds a considerable size advantage over his upcoming opponent. He is three inches taller (5'10) and enjoys a five-inch reach advantage (74"). However, during a recent interview with the UFC, the Brazilian told Daniel Cormier through a translator that the size difference won’t be a factor in his upcoming fight, emphasizing that it’s hunger that will make the difference. He said:

"It's not the size, it's the hunger. And how ready I am for this."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below:

Kamaru Usman lays out path to victory for Charles Oliveira ahead of UFC 317 clash against Ilia Topuria

Kamaru Usman has weighed in on a potential path to victory for Charles Oliveira ahead of his bout against Ilia Topuria this weekend.

During a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' told co-host Henry Cejudo that Oliveira needs to take the fight to the canvas against 'El Matador' and neutralize his striking. He said:

"I think it's the footwork because Charles has been really, really great with stepping on guys. He just marches forward towards them and says, 'I'm gonna throw'. You need to try to create separation here. So, you're gonna try to get out, and in the process of you getting out, I'm either going to catch you with something or I'm already in the wheelhouse where I'm gonna hold on to you, we're gonna be grappling."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below (34:29):

