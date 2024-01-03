“It’s something no one has ever done” – Anatoly Malykhin on chasing historic three-division supremacy against Reinier de Ridder

Double ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin is seeking to make history when he returns to action later this year, going for a third MMA world title.

‘Sladkiy’ will battle Reinier de Ridder for his ONE middleweight MMA world title on March 1 at ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the rich country of Qatar, dubbed ONE 166.

Russian juggernaut Malykhin is seeking to add the middleweight gold to the light heavyweight and heavyweight championship belts already in his possession.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 35-year-old champion made it clear that primary for him in taking on the fight against De Ridder was holding three world titles all at the same time, saying:

“I agreed to this challenge because it’s something no one has ever done before me.”

The showdown between the two champion fighters at ONE 166: Qatar is a rematch of their clash back in December 2022, where Malykhin knocked out De Ridder in the opening round to seize the ONE light heavyweight MMA world title.

Malykhin was last in action back in June where he unified the heavyweight championship belts by finishing former divisional king Arjan Bhullar in the third round of their title clash by technical knockout.

For his part, De Ridder bowed to now-ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo by unanimous decision in their grappling super-fight in May in ONE’s debut live-on ground event in the United States.

Anatoly Malykhin says he is ready for battle anytime

Two-division ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin is steadily keeping himself in shape so as when a potential fight comes along he will be up for it.

Such tack has done wonders for ‘Sladkiy’ throughout his career that has seen him go undefeated in 13 professional fights, including the last five in ONE Championship.

Back in November, Malykhin provided a glimpse of how he keeps himself fit, and how he is battle-ready anytime through Instagram.

Asked in the video by coach John Hutchison how he felt while in training, he said:

“Johnny, I’m ready. Born ready. Tomorrow fight? Let’s go. One month fight? Let’s go. Everyday hard work.”

Anatoly Malykhin is set to make his return in March this year when he goes for a third ONE MMA world title against middleweight king Reiner de Ridder at ONE 166: Qatar.