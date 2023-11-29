“It’s something that’s me” – Jo Nattawut shares how his fascination for snowboarding started

Apart from doing Muay Thai, another thing that ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut is ardent about is snowboarding, which he developed while he was still living in the United States.

It was an activity that he immersed himself in that he considers it as part of who he has become.

The 34-year-old Thai Top Team standout shared this about himself in an interview with ONE Championship:

“I used to live in Keystone, Colorado, a small mountain town. Everybody there has the same hobby, right? We all have the same job. People go snowboarding.”

“I just love it. I love the view, the feeling, the technique. I just love it. It’s something that’s me.”

But now that he is based in Thailand, snowboarding has taken a backseat as he continues with his Muay Thai career.

Jo Nattawut is set to return to action on December 8 at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He will be going up against ONE-debuting Luke Lessei of the U.S. in a featherweight Muay Thai showdown.

It will be a short turnaround for the Nakhon Ratchasima native, having last fought in October where he gave Thai superstar Tawanchai PK Saenchai a difficult time in their kickboxing clash.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live on US primetime free for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Jo Nattawut going for a finish against Luke Lessei

Jo Nattawut is looking to make it a short night for ONE debutant Luke Lessei when they collide at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video on December 8 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The veteran knockout artist cautioned that he will bringing in the heat in his featherweight Muay Thai match against ‘The Chef’ and go for a thunderous finish, telling onefc.com in an interview:

“I’m thinking about, ‘OK, me, just sharpen my weapons,’ you know? I want to go fast. I want to hit hard. I want to go fast. Make sure you’re on point, and that’s it for me.”

Jo Nattawut is entering ONE Fight Night 17 as a man on a mission, looking to turn things around for him and get out of the rough patch he is currently in.